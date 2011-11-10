UPDATE 1-Quadra FNX Q3 net profit jumps

(Follows alerts)

Nov 10 Copper miner Quadra FNX's third-quarter net profit jumped more than seven-fold, mainly on non-cash adjustments.

For the July-September period, the Vancouver-based miner earned $142.8 million, or 75 cents per basic share, up from $19.5 million, or 10 cents per basic share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 27 cents per basic share.

Revenue for the company, which owns assets spread across North America and South America, rose 26 percent to $326.2 million.

Total production was 60 million pounds of copper and 27,000 ounces of total precious metals in the quarter, the company said.