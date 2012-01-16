UPDATE 1-Quadra FNX 2011 copper output falls

Jan 16 Canada's Quadra FNX Mining Ltd said its 2011 copper production fell slightly, hurt by mill maintenance issues at its Robinson mine in Nevada, United States.

For the year, the company produced 220 million pounds of copper, compared with 224 million pounds last year.

KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, announced plans to buy Quadra for about C$3 billion ($2.92 billion] last month.

For the fourth quarter, Vancouver, British Columbia-based Quadra reported total production of 59 million pounds of copper, about 1 percent lower sequentially.

Early last year, Quadra had said it expects 2011 copper production of between 223 million pounds and 267 million pounds.

In October, the miner had warned that its full-year copper output will come in at the lower end of its forecast.

Shares of the company closed at C$15.30 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.