UPDATE 1-Quadra FNX shareholders approve KGHM's C$3 bln bid

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
Vancouver Feb 20 Shareholders of Canadian miner Quadra FNX approved a C$3 billion takeover offer from KGHM on Monday, the tie-up is set to geographically diversify the Polish miner's asset base and boost its copper output.
The friendly deal announced in December gives KGHM control of Quadra's Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile, one of the world's largest copper projects, along with other assets spread across Canada, Chile and the United States.
Preliminary results from a shareholder vote in Vancouver indicate that 78.6 percent of the votes cast were in favor of the deal. For KGHM's bid to succeed, it required two-thirds support of the votes cast by Quadra shareholders.
Earlier this month, proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended that Quadra shareholders vote in favor of Polish miner's bid. ISS advised its clients to support the bid for Vancouver-based Quadra, on the basis that "there have been no alternate offers and there are no governance concerns."
Quadra shares closed Friday at C$14.92, just under KGHM's all-cash offer price of C$15 a share, indicating that investors expected the bid to succeed.
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.