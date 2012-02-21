CORRECTED-BRIEF-Quadra FNX says review period for KGHM arrangement extended

BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust reports quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.38
* Community Healthcare Trust announces results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Feb 21 Quadra FNX Mining Ltd QUX.TO: * Review period for the arrangement Canada act
* Lockheed Martin announces multi-year plan to relocate fleet ballistic missile program to other U.S. facilities
* InnerWorkings announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results