UPDATE 1-No quake damage to B.C. energy infrastructure

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 9 A 6.4 magnitude earthquake centered off Vancouver Island on Friday, about 175 miles (281 km) northwest of Vancouver, did no damage to British Columbia's energy infrastructure.

Both Chevron Corp (CVX.N), which operates a 55,000 barrel per day refinery in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby, and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP KMP.N, which operates the 300,000 bpd Trans Mountain pipeline system, which runs near Vancouver, said there was no impact on their operations from the Pacific Ocean quake. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)