UPDATE 1-No quake damage to B.C. energy infrastructure

BRIEF-TMX Group reports $3.65 bln of total financings for January
* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 9 A 6.4 magnitude earthquake centered off Vancouver Island on Friday, about 175 miles (281 km) northwest of Vancouver, did no damage to British Columbia's energy infrastructure.
Both Chevron Corp (CVX.N), which operates a 55,000 barrel per day refinery in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby, and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP KMP.N, which operates the 300,000 bpd Trans Mountain pipeline system, which runs near Vancouver, said there was no impact on their operations from the Pacific Ocean quake. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.