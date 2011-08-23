FACTBOX-US oil, gas, power infrastructure after quake

Aug 23 A 5.9 magnitude earthquake centered near
Mineral, Virginia, rattled much of the East Coast Tuesday,
causing The North Anna nuclear power plant to shut
automatically and Colonial Pipeline Co to shut lines north of
Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution. Refineries, other
pipelines and other energy infrastructure reported no
significant impacts.
NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS
Shut automatically:
- North Anna Power Station - Dominion's (D.N) two-reactor,
1,806-megawatt plant northwest of Richmond, Virginia, "tripped"
automatically, meaning it shut down. No major damage.
[ID:nN1E77M1GW]
No impact:
- Twelve other nuclear plants in Virginia, Pennsylvania and
Maryland where the earthquake was felt declared "unusual
events," increasing their alert levels. [ID:nN1E77M1N3]
REFINERIES
No impact:
- Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) 355,000 barrel per day Philadelphia,
Pennsylvania; 178,000 bpd Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania.
[ID:nL4E7JN3Y5]
- Husky (HSE.TO) 155,000 bpd Lima, Ohio [ID:nWNAB1863]
- ConocoPhillips (COP.N) 328,000 bpd Linden, New Jersey;
plant at Trainer, Pennsylvania. [ID:nWEN7463]
- PBF Energy 182,000 bpd Delaware City, Delaware; 160,000
bpd plant in Paulsboro, New Jersey. [ID:nWEN7485]
- Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) 238,600 bpd Joliet, Illinois
refinery. [ID:nWNAB1867]
- Citgo 167,000 bpd Lemont, Illinois, refinery.
[ID:nWNAB1872]
PIPELINES
Shut as precaution:
- Colonial Pipeline Co shut main refined products lines
north of Greensboro, North Carolina. Spokesman says no
indications of damage. [ID:nWEN7487]
No impact:
- NiSource's Columbia natural gas pipeline system from Gulf
Coast through Midwest to New England; partly owned Millennium
gas pipeline in southern New York. [ID:nN1E77M1MH]
- Williams (WMB.N) Transco natural gas pipeline in
Northeast operating normally. [ID:nN1E77M1R2]
- El Paso Corp EP.N monitoring Tennessee Gas Pipeline
from Gulf to Northeast, no apparent damage.
OIL PRODUCTS TERMINALS
No impact:
- Western Refining (WNR.N) terminal at Yorktown, Virginia
[ID:nWNAB1881]
LNG TERMINALS
No "visible" damage:
- Dominion's Cove Point, Maryland, terminal on Chesapeake
Bay [ID: nN1E77M1JW]
COAL TRAINS
Precautionary speed limits:
- Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC.N) imposed slower speed limits
on trains within 100 miles of the epicenter pending inspection
of bridges and rails. [ID:nWEN7491]
(Compiled by Bruce Nichols)