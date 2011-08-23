FACTBOX-US oil, gas, power infrastructure after quake

Aug 23 A 5.9 magnitude earthquake centered near Mineral, Virginia, rattled much of the East Coast Tuesday, causing The North Anna nuclear power plant to shut automatically and Colonial Pipeline Co to shut lines north of Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution. Refineries, other pipelines and other energy infrastructure reported no significant impacts.

NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS

Shut automatically:

- North Anna Power Station - Dominion's ( D.N ) two-reactor, 1,806-megawatt plant northwest of Richmond, Virginia, "tripped" automatically, meaning it shut down. No major damage. [ID:nN1E77M1GW]

No impact:

- Twelve other nuclear plants in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland where the earthquake was felt declared "unusual events," increasing their alert levels. [ID:nN1E77M1N3]

REFINERIES

No impact:

- Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) 355,000 barrel per day Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 178,000 bpd Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania. [ID:nL4E7JN3Y5]

- Husky ( HSE.TO ) 155,000 bpd Lima, Ohio [ID:nWNAB1863]

- ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) 328,000 bpd Linden, New Jersey; plant at Trainer, Pennsylvania. [ID:nWEN7463]

- PBF Energy 182,000 bpd Delaware City, Delaware; 160,000 bpd plant in Paulsboro, New Jersey. [ID:nWEN7485]

- Exxon Mobil ( XOM.N ) 238,600 bpd Joliet, Illinois refinery. [ID:nWNAB1867]

- Citgo 167,000 bpd Lemont, Illinois, refinery. [ID:nWNAB1872]

PIPELINES

Shut as precaution:

- Colonial Pipeline Co shut main refined products lines north of Greensboro, North Carolina. Spokesman says no indications of damage. [ID:nWEN7487]

No impact:

- NiSource's Columbia natural gas pipeline system from Gulf Coast through Midwest to New England; partly owned Millennium gas pipeline in southern New York. [ID:nN1E77M1MH]

- Williams ( WMB.N ) Transco natural gas pipeline in Northeast operating normally. [ID:nN1E77M1R2]

- El Paso Corp EP.N monitoring Tennessee Gas Pipeline from Gulf to Northeast, no apparent damage.

OIL PRODUCTS TERMINALS

No impact:

- Western Refining ( WNR.N ) terminal at Yorktown, Virginia [ID:nWNAB1881]

LNG TERMINALS

No "visible" damage:

- Dominion's Cove Point, Maryland, terminal on Chesapeake Bay [ID: nN1E77M1JW]

COAL TRAINS

Precautionary speed limits: