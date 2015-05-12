UPDATE 2-M6.8 earthquake hits off northeast Japan, no damage reported

(Adds details from region, changes byline, dateline)
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO May 13 An earthquake struck the northeast
of Japan early on Wednesday, the area devastated four years ago,
but there were no immediate reports of damage or injury and no
tsunami alert.
The quake off the Tohoku region had a preliminary magnitude
of 6.8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and 6.6
according to public broadcaster NHK. USGS originally reported
the earthquake as 6.9 magnitude.
The quake was centred 74 miles (119 km) southeast of
Morioka, Japan, at a depth of 24 miles (39 km), it said.
An NHK helicopter flying over the area showed no damage, and
the network said it had received no reports of damage or
injuries from the broad areas shaken by the quake.
There were no reports of the abnormalities at the wrecked
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant or the nearby Daini plant, NHK
said.
A Tohoku Electric Power Co spokesman told Reuters
there was no abnormality seen at the Onagawa and Higashidori
nuclear power plants.
Shinkansen bullet trains in the region were halted for
checks, NHK said.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Writing by William
Mallard in Tokyo; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Eric Beech and
Bernard Orr)