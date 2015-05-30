Magnitude 8.5 quake strikes off eastern Japan, no immediate reports of damage

TOKYO May 30 A magnitude 8.5 earthquake struck
off the east coast of Japan on Saturday, shaking buildings in
Tokyo but with no immediate reports of damage, public
broadcaster NHK said.
There was no danger of tsunami, it added.
The earthquake, centred off the Ogasawara islands south of
Tokyo, was felt widely in Japan but occurred at a depth of 590
km.
Tokyo Electric Power Co said there were no
abnormalities at the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant
following the quake. The runways at Tokyo's Narita airport were
operating normally but the high-speed bullet train service
between Tokyo and Osaka was halted due to a power outage, NHK
said.
(Reporting by Edmund Klamann and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by
Pravin Char)