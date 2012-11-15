版本:
Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Mexico

MEXICO CITY Nov 15 A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit Mexico on Thursday, at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The USGS said it hit 10 miles west-southwest of Arcelia, Guerrero. The quake was felt in Mexico City, a Reuters reporter said.

