UPDATE 1-NiSource says Columbia, Millennium gas lines normal

NEW YORK Aug 23 The Millennium and Columbia natural gas pipeline systems were operating normally on Tuesday after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake rattled the U.S. East Coast, a spokesman at NiSource Inc (NI.N) told Reuters.

"Operationally we're fine. Everything looks good on our gas control system," said Karl Brack, NiSource vice president of corporate communications

The quake, which was centered in Virginia, shook homes and office buildings from North Carolina to Massachusetts.

NiSource's Columbia system stretches from the Gulf Coast through the Midwest to New England.

NiSource is part owner and also operates the Millennium Pipeline system which crosses southern New York State. (Reporting by Joe Silha)