UPDATE 1-NiSource says Columbia, Millennium gas lines normal

NEW YORK Aug 23 The Millennium and Columbia
natural gas pipeline systems were operating normally on Tuesday
after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake rattled the U.S. East Coast, a
spokesman at NiSource Inc (NI.N) told Reuters.
"Operationally we're fine. Everything looks good on our gas
control system," said Karl Brack, NiSource vice president of
corporate communications
The quake, which was centered in Virginia, shook homes and
office buildings from North Carolina to Massachusetts.
NiSource's Columbia system stretches from the Gulf Coast
through the Midwest to New England.
NiSource is part owner and also operates the Millennium
Pipeline system which crosses southern New York State.
(Reporting by Joe Silha)