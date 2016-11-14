New Zealand well-placed to meet multi-billion dollar quake bill

| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Nov 14 New Zealand faces billions of
dollars in damage from the powerful earthquake that hit the
country on Monday, but the government's strong balance sheet
means it will have little trouble footing the bill, officials
and economists said.
Central New Zealand was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake
just after midnight, killing at least two people, destroying
road and rail links and damaging hundreds of buildings. Strong
aftershocks continued throughout Monday.
"You've got to believe it's in the billions of dollars to
resolve," Prime Minister John Key said in a statement emailed to
Reuters.
Despite the widespread damage, the financial fallout would
pale in comparison to the 2011 quake in the city of Christchurch
that killed 185 people and required a NZ$40 billion ($28
billion) rebuild that is still being completed.
"This hit largely rural areas in small towns so it's not
really comparable to Canterbury, which hit the biggest city in
the South Island," said Ilan Noy, chair of disaster economics at
Victoria University in Wellington.
The small South Island tourist town of Kaikoura, a popular
spot for whale watching, appeared to have borne the brunt of the
latest quake. The town was cut off by landslips that covered
road and rail links in both directions.
Two years of budget surpluses and low government debt meant
the cost of the quake was unlikely to hit the economy hard or
require the government to issue bonds, according to analysts.
"It does look like at this early stage - it is early,
aftershocks are still occurring - economic consequences look
relatively manageable," said ANZ senior economist Philip Borkin.
Key's centre-right government made it a priority in recent
years to balance its books and reduce government debt, which
equalled around 24.6 percent of the country's GDP in the year
ending July. It reported a surplus of NZ$1.83 billion for the
same year.
"From a national perspective we can easily pay for it," said
Victoria University's Noy.
Much residential damage from the quake would be covered by
government-owned insurer the Earthquake Commission (EQC), which
was also backed by reinsurance.
"EQC has about NZ$4.7 billion of reinsurance," EQC chief
executive Ian Simpson told Radio New Zealand. "We still have
some other financial resources, but at the end of the day, we
still have access to a Crown (government) guarantee, so there
are no circumstance where EQC can't process claims."
Most major commercial insurance companies said they were
still assessing the damage and that it was too early to tell the
volume of claims.
"We have a reinsurance programme in place and expect this
event to fall within our net large risk and catastrophe
allowances," a spokeswoman for QBE Insurance said.
($1 = 1.4128 New Zealand dollars)
(Additional reporting by Jamie Freed in SYDNEY; Editing by
Lincoln Feast and Paul Tait)