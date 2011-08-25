UPDATE 2-Dominion sends seismic data for analysis

* Seismic data from Tuesday's event being evaluated
* NRC has not decided whether to hold special inspection
(Adds company comment, byline)
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, Aug 24 Dominion Resources (D.N)
workers were inspecting the North Anna nuclear power plant in
Mineral, Virginia on Wednesday, a day after the largest
earthquake to hit the U.S. East Coast in six decades knocked
both reactors offline, the company said.
A series of plates that recorded Tuesday's 5.8 magnitude
quake were sent to an outside company for analysis, a Dominion
spokesman said.
"This is the first time a seismic event has shut down one
of our power stations," said Dominion spokesman Jim Norvelle.
"We are seeking a quick turnaround."
Dominion reported no "major" damage to the North Anna
station which automatically shut when the earthquake disrupted
the flow of outside power needed to operate the plant's many
safety systems.
Diesel generators started up, as designed, to keep the
reactors' radioactive cores cool until off-site power was
restored about seven hours after the 2 p.m. EDT earthquake.
In addition to looking for possible quake damage at North
Anna, federal nuclear regulators want to see seismic data from
the site to determine if the quake was stronger than the plant
was designed to withstand.
That will be critical in determining how long the
1,806-megawatt station will remain shut, officials said.
"In light of the quake's strength and proximity to the
plant, the NRC will soon decide whether to conduct a follow-up
inspection, aimed at determining how the quake compares to what
the plant was designed to withstand," the NRC said in a
statement.
The agency has not decided whether to send a special team
of inspectors to the plant as it often does after emergencies
or equipment failure, according to a release.
Norvelle said the North Anna reactors, which entered
service in 1978 and 1980, were designed to withstand an
earthquake of up to 6.2 in magnitude.
In the meantime, the NRC's resident inspectors are working
with Dominion officials to inspect the station.
"There will be an extensive walk-down, including inside the
containment (vessel) once both units are in cold-shutdown,"
said Joey Ledford, a spokesman for the Nuclear Regulatory
Commission's regional office in Atlanta.
"They will go over this with a fine-tooth comb, with our
resident inspectors beside them, to make sure there is no
damage of any kind," Ledford said.
The company said several aftershocks were felt but had no
impact on the plant, 80 miles (129 km) southwest of Washington.
North Anna canceled its emergency alert on Wednesday afternoon.
North Anna is unlikely to be affected by the approach of
Hurricane Irene as it moves up the East Coast, NRC officials
said.
Other nuclear stations, however, including Dominion's Surry
plant in Virginia and Progress Energy's PGN.N Brunswick
Station on the North Carolina coast, are preparing for the
storm, NRC officials said.
Owners of 12 other nuclear power plants that also felt
Tuesday's quake, including Exelon Corp (EXC.N), Public Service
Enterprise Group (PEG.N), American Electric Power Co (AEP.N),
Constellation Energy CEG.N, PPL Corp (PPL.N); Entergy Corp
(ETR.N) and Progress Energy have canceled emergency event
warnings after inspections for quake-related damage.
These plants were: Peach Bottom, Three Mile Island,
Susquehanna and Limerick in Pennsylvania; Salem, Hope Creek and
Oyster Creek in New Jersey, Calvert Cliffs in Maryland, Surry
in Virginia, Shearon Harris in North Carolina and D.C. Cook and
Palisades in Michigan.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington;
Editing by David Gregorio, Bernard Orr)