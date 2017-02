WASHINGTON, Aug 23 Dominion's ( D.N ) North Anna nuclear power plant in Virginia declared an "alert," the second-lowest of four types of emergencies on the U.S. scale, after an earthquake, the U.S. nuclear safety regulator said on Tuesday.

The plant lost power and its safety systems were operating normally, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a release.

The regulator said the earthquake caused 12 other nuclear plants in the country to declare "unusual events" -- the lowest type of emergency -- but those plants continued to operate. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner)