2011年 8月 25日

US nuclear regulator may inspect design of US plant

 WASHINGTON, Aug 24 The U.S. nuclear safety
regulator said on Wednesday it is considering inspecting a
nuclear power plant in Virginia to see how Tuesday's East Coast
earthquake compares to what the plant was designed to
withstand.
 The earthquake was centered several miles from Dominion's
(D.N) North Anna nuclear plant, which temporarily lost power
from the grid after the earthquake but ran its safety systems
using backup diesel generators, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission said in a release.
 (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe)

