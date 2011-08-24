US nuclear regulator may inspect design of US plant

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 The U.S. nuclear safety regulator said on Wednesday it is considering inspecting a nuclear power plant in Virginia to see how Tuesday's East Coast earthquake compares to what the plant was designed to withstand.

The earthquake was centered several miles from Dominion's ( D.N ) North Anna nuclear plant, which temporarily lost power from the grid after the earthquake but ran its safety systems using backup diesel generators, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a release. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe)