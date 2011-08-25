US nuclear regulator eyes new earthquake analyses

BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials shares open 12.9 pct above IPO price in debut
* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 The U.S. nuclear safety regulator said on Thursday it plans to give a new tool for reviewing earthquake risks to operators of the country's fleet of 104 reactors later this year.
The analytical tool will be similar to what is used in applications to build new nuclear power plants, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)
* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 5.15 percent passive stake in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2kbiy3b] Further company coverage: