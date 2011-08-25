版本:
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

US nuclear regulator eyes new earthquake analyses

 WASHINGTON, Aug 25 The U.S. nuclear safety
regulator said on Thursday it plans to give a new tool for
reviewing earthquake risks to operators of the country's fleet
of 104 reactors later this year.
 The analytical tool will be similar to what is used in
applications to build new nuclear power plants, the Nuclear
Regulatory Commission said in a statement.
 (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)

