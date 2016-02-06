UPDATE 13-Taiwan quake kills at least 12, fells apartment block

* Magnitude 6.4 quake hits southern Taiwan
* Apartment building in Tainan collapses
* Twelve confirmed killed; three more pulled out alive
By Faith Hung and Yimou Lee
TAINAN, Taiwan, Feb 6 A powerful earthquake
struck Taiwan early on Saturday killing at least 12 people, most
in a 17-storey apartment building that collapsed, with some
people still known to be missing in the ruins of the complex as
night fell, government officials said.
As rescuers searched for survivors, questions were raised
about the construction of the Wei-guan Golden Dragon Building in
the southern city of Tainan, with its floors that pancaked down
on each other when the 6.4 magnitude tremor hit at around 4 a.m.
(2000 GMT), at the start of a Lunar New Year holiday.
Ten of the dead, including a 10-day-old girl, were from the
apartment building. The baby was found in her dead father's
arms, media reported.
Rescuers mounted hydraulic ladders and a crane to scour the
ruins, plucking survivors to safety, with hundreds taken to
hospital, though many were quickly released.
An 18-year old man was found alive and conscious shortly
after dark, and rescuers were working to get him free, while a
30-year-old woman, a nine-year old girl and a male toddler were
pulled out alive, Taiwan television said.
Buildings in nine other locations in the city of 2 million
people had collapsed and five were left tilting at alarming
angles, a government emergency centre said.
But a fire department official said rescue efforts were
focused on the apartment block, where a child's clothes
fluttered from a first-floor laundry line and the smell of
leaking gas hung in the air.
"I was watching TV and after a sudden burst of shaking, I
heard a boom. I opened my metal door and saw the building
opposite fall down," said a 71-year-old neighbour who gave his
name as Chang.
A plumber, he said he fetched some tools and a ladder and
prised some window bars open to rescue a woman crying for help.
"She asked me to go back and rescue her husband, child, but
I was afraid of a gas explosion so I didn't go in. At the time
there were more people calling for help, but my ladder wasn't
long enough so there was no way to save them."
The quake was centred 43 km (27 miles) southeast of Tainan,
at a depth of 23 km (14 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Earlier in the day, an elderly woman, wrapped in blankets,
was strapped to a board and slowly slid down a ramp to the
ground as the cries of those still trapped rang out. Rescuers
used dogs and acoustic equipment to pick up signs of life in the
rubble.
Authorities said there were 96 apartment units in the Golden
Dragon Building and 256 registered residents, though more were
in the building when it collapsed. Late in the day, city mayor
William Lai said 5 people were missing there.
Rescuers clad in red and yellow overalls pulled over 240
survivors from the ruins and later inserted huge supports under
slabs of leaning concrete to buttress the ruins as they searched
for more.
SEVERAL BUILDINGS DAMAGED
City officials said it was too early to determine if poor
construction was a factor in the building's collapse.
Liu Shih-chung, city government deputy secretary general,
said television footage of the ruins of the
commercial-residential building suggested the possibility of
structural problems related to poor-quality reinforced steel and
cement.
The construction and engineering companies that built the
complex are no longer operating, records showed.
Two neighbours said they had felt nervous about the
construction when the building was going up in the early 1990s.
"I looked at it and thought, only people from out of town
would buy there. We local people would never dare," said one of
the neighbours, Yang Shu-mei.
A major earthquake in central Taiwan in 1999 killed about
2,400 people and caused damage across the island, which lies in
the seismically active "Pacific Ring of Fire".
President Ma Ying-jeou visited an emergency centre and
hospital in Tainan while President-elect Tsai Ing-wen cancelled
appointments to help coordinate rescue efforts.
China's Taiwan Affairs Office, which is in charge of
Beijing's relations with the self-ruled island, said China was
willing to provide help if needed, Chinese state news agency
Xinhua said. Beijing regards Taiwan as a wayward province.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the
world's largest contract chipmaker and supplier to Apple Inc
, said some wafers made in Tainan had been damaged,
affecting no more than 1 percent of first-quarter shipments.
Other major Apple suppliers in Taiwan reported no impact on
operations.
