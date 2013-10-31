UPDATE 1-Strong earthquake strikes Taiwan - USGS

TAIPEI Oct 31 An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck Taiwan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake shook tall buildings in the island's capital, Taipei. "People were screaming," one resident said.

The quake struck 45 km (28 miles) southwest of the east coast town of Hua-lien at a depth of 9.3 km (5.8 miles), the USGS said.

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake can cause severe damage. The USGS initially said the quake was 6.7 magnitude.

Taiwan lies along the so-called Ring of Fire around the Pacific and experiences regular earthquakes.