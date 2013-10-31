UPDATE 1-Strong earthquake strikes Taiwan - USGS

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
TAIPEI Oct 31 An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck Taiwan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The quake shook tall buildings in the island's capital, Taipei. "People were screaming," one resident said.
The quake struck 45 km (28 miles) southwest of the east coast town of Hua-lien at a depth of 9.3 km (5.8 miles), the USGS said.
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake can cause severe damage. The USGS initially said the quake was 6.7 magnitude.
Taiwan lies along the so-called Ring of Fire around the Pacific and experiences regular earthquakes.
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.