UPDATE 2-TSMC says quake impact on Q1 shipments no more than 1 pct

* Some wafers damaged in 6.4-magnitude quake
* Staff safe, production facilities intact
* No damage at other Apple suppliers
(Adds further TSMC comments)
By J.R. Wu and Emily Chan
TAIPEI, Feb 6 Apple Inc supplier Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said silicon
wafers were damaged at a plant in southern Taiwan where a quake
hit early on Saturday, affecting no more than 1 percent of
first-quarter shipments.
The world's biggest contract chipmaker has one of its
largest and latest 12-inch wafer production facilities in the
city of Tainan, where a 6.4-magnitude temblor led to the
collapse of a 17-storey building and at least seven deaths.
TSMC, whose customers also include Qualcomm Inc, is
so far the only major Apple supplier in southern Taiwan to
report damage from the earthquake. Acting spokeswoman Elizabeth
Sun said wafers in the process of manufacture were seen broken.
"Damage to wafers in progress remains under assessment, but
TSMC's initial estimate is that more than 95 percent of the
tools can be fully restored to normal in two to three days," the
chipmaker said in a statement.
"The company ... does not expect the earthquake to affect
first quarter 2016 wafer shipments by more than 1 percent. TSMC
will soon notify affected customers and will recover any lost
production as soon as possible."
Staff were safe and the firm's Tainan facilities were
structurally intact, Sun said.
"We will increase production activity," she said.
Catcher Technology Co Ltd, which makes casings for
Apple's iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, said its Tainan
manufacturing facilities were not damaged by the quake.
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE),
which tests chips before they reach device assemblers, said
operations in Kaohsiung, 50 km south, were also unaffected.
Analysts said ASE supplies components for iPhone fingerprint
sensors as well as for the Apple Watch.
(Reporting by JR Wu and Emily Chan; Additional reporting by
Miyoung Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)