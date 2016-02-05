TSMC says plants in Tainan structurally safe

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
TAIPEI Feb 6 The manufacturing facilities of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in Tainan are structurally safe following an earthquake, but the company is still assessing its wafer production operations, a company official said.
All employees at its plant operations in Tainan are safe, Elizabeth Sun, company acting spokeswoman, said.
There were no immediate reports of deaths from the 6.4 magnitude tremor, which struck before dawn.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Chris Reese)
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.