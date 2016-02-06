版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 6日 星期六 09:24 BJT

Taiwan's TSMC says some wafers damaged in quake, some customers may be affected

TAIPEI Feb 6 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said some wafers made in Tainan have been damaged following Saturday's earthquake and that some customers may be affected.

TSMC will increase its production activity to make up for any delayed shipments, company acting spokeswoman Elizabeth Sun told Reuters. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Neil Fullick)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐