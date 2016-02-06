Taiwan's TSMC says some wafers damaged in quake, some customers may be affected

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Feb 6 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said some wafers made in Tainan have been damaged following Saturday's earthquake and that some customers may be affected.
TSMC will increase its production activity to make up for any delayed shipments, company acting spokeswoman Elizabeth Sun told Reuters. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Neil Fullick)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.