Flights resume at East Coast airports, delays seen

WASHINGTON Aug 23 Flights resumed on Tuesday
at airports on the U.S. East Coast after a powerful earthquake
grounded planes and delayed tens of thousands of passengers
during the mid-afternoon travel rush.
Airline operations were halted in Washington, New York and
Philadelphia for more than 90 minutes to allow runway, control
tower and terminal inspections, federal and local
transportation officials said.
Amtrak crews inspected rail infrastructure for damage and
anticipated heaviest delays around Washington.
One terminal at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport
was evacuated as firefighters investigated a potential gas
leak, but no leak was found. The air traffic control tower
there was evacuated briefly.
US Airways LCC.N, which has heavy schedules in
Philadelphia and Washington, anticipated many delays.
Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said it expected to cancel a dozen
flights at New York's John F. Kennedy airport and a dozen at
Reagan National.
American Airlines AMR.N said it had diverted four
flights.
(Reporting by John Crawley, Lisa Lambert and Kyle Peterson;
editing by Philip Barbara)