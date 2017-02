HOUSTON Aug 23 Dominion Resources Inc (D.N) said its 1,806-megawatt North Anna nuclear station in Virginia was designed to withstand a 6.2 magnitude earthquake, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The nuclear plant shut automatically after a 5.9 magnitude quake hit in the vicinity of the plant located in Mineral, Virginia. (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; editing by Andre Grenon)