S.Korea regulator fines Qualcomm $854 mln for violating competition laws

SEJONG, South Korea Dec 28 South Korea's
antitrust regulator said on Wednesday it fined U.S. chipmaker
Qualcomm Inc 1.03 trillion won ($854 million), a record
for the country, ruling its business practices of patent
licensing and smartphone modem chip sales hindered competition.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission said Qualcomm abused its
dominant market position and forced handset makers to pay
royalties for an unnecessarily broad set of patents as part of
sales of its modem chips.
The U.S. firm also hindered competition by refusing or
limiting licensing of its standard essential patents for modem
chips to rival chipmakers, the regulator said.
Qualcomm in February 2015 agreed to pay a $975 million fine
in China following an antitrust probe, while the European Union
in late 2015 charged the firm with anticompetitive behaviour.
Regulators in other jurisdictions, including the United States
and Taiwan, are also investigating the chipmaker.
