U.S. antitrust agency poised to sue Qualcomm over patent licensing-sources

WASHINGTON Jan 17 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is expected to sue Qualcomm Inc as early as Tuesday over alleged antitrust violations in its patent licensing business, according to people familiar with the matter.

The FTC, which works with the Justice Department to enforce antitrust law, has been investigating San Diego-based Qualcomm for allegedly abusing its dominant market position by forcing mobile phone makers who need their chips to license an unnecessarily broad range of patents.

