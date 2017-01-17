U.S. antitrust agency poised to sue Qualcomm over patent licensing-sources

WASHINGTON Jan 17 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission is expected to sue Qualcomm Inc as early as
Tuesday over alleged antitrust violations in its patent
licensing business, according to people familiar with the
matter.
The FTC, which works with the Justice Department to enforce
antitrust law, has been investigating San Diego-based Qualcomm
for allegedly abusing its dominant market position by forcing
mobile phone makers who need their chips to license an
unnecessarily broad range of patents.
Qualcomm declined comment and the FTC did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Diane Bartz in Washington;
editing by Diane Craft)