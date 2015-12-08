Qualcomm faces investigation by Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission

BRIEF-Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
Dec 8 Qualcomm Inc said Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission has launched an investigation into whether the chipmaker's patent licensing arrangements violate the Taiwan Fair Trade Act.
The investigation is in its early stages, Qualcomm said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Identillect Technologies says arranged non-brokered private placement of units of co at price of $0.06 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.26 million
S&W Seed Co says commenced commercial-scale production of its hybrid grain sorghum and hybrid forage sorghum operations