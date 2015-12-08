版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 8日 星期二 19:41 BJT

Qualcomm faces investigation by Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission

Dec 8 Qualcomm Inc said Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission has launched an investigation into whether the chipmaker's patent licensing arrangements violate the Taiwan Fair Trade Act.

The investigation is in its early stages, Qualcomm said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐