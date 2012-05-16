Bharti in talks for stake in Qualcomm India unit-sources

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI May 16 Top Indian mobile phone
carrier Bharti Airtel is in advanced talks to buyout
the Indian partners of Qualcomm Inc in a
fourth-generation (4G) broadband venture in the country, two
sources with direct knowledge said on Wednesday.
Qualcomm, which spent nearly $1 billion to buy 4G radio
airwaves in a 2010 Indian state auction, had sold a total 26
percent stake to Indian companies Global Holding Corp and Tulip
Telecom for about $58 million to comply with the
sector's foreign holding rules.
The companies are still negotiating valuations, but Bharti
will likely pay "some premium" over what Global Holding and
Tulip paid in 2010, one of the two sources said, adding that
Qualcomm was not planning to reduce its stake immediately.
"What is planned is that Bharti will make further
investments in the company in future and new shares will be
issued to them. That automatically dilutes Qualcomm holding,"
the source said.
Both the sources declined to be named as the talks are not
public yet.
Bharti and Global Holding declined to comment, while
Qualcomm and Tulip were not immediately available.
The sources said details were still being worked out and
that there is no clarity yet on when an agreement would be
reached. Qualcomm wants to close the deal as early as possible
as it prepares for rollout of services, they said.