Hedge fund pressure unlikely to block Qualcomm bond

NEW YORK, April 17 (IFR) - Hedge fund pressure to break up
Qualcomm is not likely to be an obstacle when the world's
largest phone chip-maker comes to market as expected with a
jumbo bond to finance a share buyback.
Activist hedge fund Jana Partners, which holds 4.4 million
shares in Qualcomm, wants it to split its chip-making business
from its technology-licensing operation, among other changes.
But with A1/A+ ratings, no debt outstanding and some US$32bn
of cash on hand, Qualcomm is highly unlikely to take heed - and
investors are expected to shrug off Jana's complaints as well.
"Qualcomm is a US$113bn company," said Matt Duch, senior
portfolio manager at Calvert Investments.
"So I'm sure the (buy-side) response is: they are too big
for Jana to really influence management decisions."
Jana is widely seen as the biggest and toughest of all hedge
fund activists, and typically its involvement would spell
nothing but trouble for a company.
Moreover, its gripes about Qualcomm's recent performance are
understandable.
Qualcomm shares have slumped almost 9% year-to-date, and the
company is facing intense competition from the likes of Samsung,
MediaTek and Intel.
"We believe that the board and management recognise the need
to address its historical underperformance and improve investor
perceptions of the company," Jana said this week, calling
Qualcomm's chip business "essentially worthless" at current
valuations.
But with its strong ratings and lack of debt, Qualcomm has
the ability to issue tens of billions of dollars of bonds for
shareholder-friendly actions - and still remain single A rated
with cash to spare.
"As a bondholder you're always concerned that a company may
pursue more aggressive financial policies to boost shareholder
returns," said Scott Kimball, portfolio manager at Taplin,
Canida & Habacht.
"But an inaugural issuance in the A rated technology bucket
by a company with no debt outstanding would appeal to a wide
audience."
With demand for high-quality corporates increasing with
every drop in government bond yields worldwide, investors are
more willing to accept bonds that mitigate risks with covenants.
"In this market, Qualcomm could structure the bond issuance
with strong covenants (change of control language, limitations
on leverage and subordination) and enough credit spread to
overcome the Jana Partners overhang," said Kimball.
"In fact, one could argue that debt with heavy covenants
limits Jana's flexibility."
PRESSURE'S ON
Jana is hardly alone when it comes to activism, which has
skyrocketed in the US since the credit crisis.
With large piles of offshore cash, tech companies like
Qualcomm and Apple - which bowed to pressure with its first-ever
bond for a share buyback two years ago - are regular targets.
According to Moody's, tech companies were the target of 20%
of all such activism in 2014.
And the ratings agency said there had been 55 cases across
14 non-financial industry sectors by early April, versus 43 in
the same period in 2014.
Qualcomm would be one of the last of the tech giants to bite
the bullet and put debt on its balance sheet to pay for
shareholder-friendly actions, and the market is gearing up for a
bond deal as large as US$10bn.
While there is no official mandate yet, expectations are
that deal will surface soon after the company announces earnings
on April 22.
A bond would help finance a US$15bn share buyback plan
announced by the company in March, about two-thirds of which it
aims to do this year.
Some analysts say Qualcomm could easily issue up to US$20bn
and still keep a low single A rating.
And the investment-grade bond market has proven time and
again that it can absorb mammoth deals in one fell swoop - even
for lower rated issuers like Actavis, which sold US$21bn across
10 tranches in March. Actavis is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-.
"While we originally thought management would take leverage
up to 1.0x, indicating a US$10bn issuance, we think that with
activist pressure, Qualcomm may end up with closer to US$20bn of
debt over time," said Erin Lyons, technology analyst at
CreditSights.
"At this level, Qualcomm could hold onto a low single A
rating, given it would still have a sizeable net cash position."
