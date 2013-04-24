版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 04:04 BJT

BRIEF-Qualcomm shares down 5.2 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK, April 24 Qualcomm Inc : * Shares were down 5.2 percent after the bell following the release of its results.
