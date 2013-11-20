版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 23:30 BJT

BRIEF-Qualcomm CEO plans to target return of 75 percent of free cash flow

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Qualcomm Inc : * CEO says plans to target return of 75 percent of free cash flow * CEO says plans to grow dividend in excess of earnings growth * CEO says plans to continue opportunistic stock purchases
