2014年 6月 23日

BRIEF-Qualcomm wins reversal of Parkervision jury verdict in patent infringement case

June 23 * U.S. judge rules for Qualcomm Inc in patent litigation brought by

ParkerVision Inc -- court ruling * U.S. district judge roy dalton in Jacksonville, Florida says overturns jury

verdict on infringement claims that had been in favor of Parkervision
