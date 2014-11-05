版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Qualcomm says progress on China royalty collections in line with expectations

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 Qualcomm Inc : * President says progress on China royalty collections in line with

expectations * President says not in materially better or worse position on China royalty

collections
