版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 10日 星期二 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Qualcomm CFO says increased fiscal 2015 guidance reflects removal of potential negative outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 9 Qualcomm Inc told Reuters in a telephone interview on Monday: * CFO says increased fiscal 2015 guidance reflects removal of potential

negative outcomes * President says does not expect other countries' antitrust agencies to reach

similar conclusions as China's ndrc * Execs emphasize resolution reached in cooperation with ndrc, do not expect

subsequent investigations in China
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐