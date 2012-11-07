版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Qualcomm shares up 6.3 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Nov 7 Qualcomm Inc : * Shares were up 6.3 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

