Qualcomm says COO Steve Mollenkopf to become CEO in March

Dec 13 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc named Chief Operating Officer Steve Mollenkopf its chief executive-elect, replacing Paul Jacobs.

Mollenkopf will become chief executive on March 4, after the company's 2014 annual shareholder meeting.

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that Microsoft Corp was considering Mollenkopf as a candidate for chief executive, as it reaches the final stages of a four-month search process.
