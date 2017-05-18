Qualcomm shows off wireless charging for electric vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO May 18 Qualcomm Inc said
on Thursday it had demonstrated how electric vehicles could be
charged wirelessly while driving, a technology some believe will
help accelerate the adoption of self-driving cars.
The smartphone chipmaker said a so-called "dynamic charging"
test took place on a test track in Versailles, France. It used
two Renault Kangoo vehicles driving over embedded pads
in the road that transferred a charge to the cars' batteries at
up to 20 kilowatts at highway speeds.
Experts believe that self-driving cars of tomorrow will be
electric and require a way to charge themselves without human
intervention.
Wireless charging is an important area of research for
carmakers, their suppliers and start-ups like xChargepoint,
WiTricity and HEVO Power.
Qualcomm, which supplies chips to Android phone makers and
Apple Inc, is on track to become the leading supplier
to the fast-growing automotive chips market given its pending
$38 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors.
European Union regulators are to rule by June 9 on the deal,
which would be the semiconductor industry's biggest to date.
Electric vehicle charging is one area where Qualcomm could
grow as it strives to reduce its dependence on a cooling
smartphone market.
Qualcomm Chief Executive Steven Mollenkopf has called
automotive technology and Internet of Things - in which
household objects like cars and refrigerators communicate - a
"tremendous opportunity" for the company.
