RPT-As Qualcomm decision looms, U.S. presses China on antitrust policy

By Michael Martina and Matthew Miller
BEIJING Dec 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
pressed China's Xi Jinping during recent talks on the use of
Chinese antitrust policy to limit royalty fees for foreign
companies, an issue at the heart of a probe into U.S. mobile
chipset maker Qualcomm Inc.
The move by Obama to admonish China against applying its
anti-monopoly law to benefit Chinese firms using foreign
companies' technology will be a key test of how much influence
he can wield on these issues as Qualcomm's case nears
conclusion.
"The United States government is concerned that China is
using numerous mechanisms, including anti-monopoly law, to lower
the value of foreign-owned patents and benefit Chinese firms
employing foreign technology," Patrick Ventrell, White House
National Security Council spokesman told Reuters.
"President Obama raised these concerns about the enforcement
of China's anti-monopoly law directly with President Xi when
they met in Beijing last month."
At least 30 foreign firms, including San Diego-based
Qualcomm, have come under the scrutiny of China's 2008
anti-monopoly law, which some critics say is being used to
unfairly target non-Chinese companies.
China's efforts to expand high-speed 4G networks is driving
demand for smartphones with leading-edge technology, but
Qualcomm's prospects have been hampered by the National
Development and Reform Commission's (NDRC) 13-month
investigation into the firm.
Two sources familiar with the discussions said Obama did not
directly mention the company's name, though Qualcomm is the only
major ongoing antitrust case in China involving a U.S. company
and royalty fees.
An imminent decision in the case could force the company to
pay fines potentially exceeding $1 billion and require
concessions that would hurt its highly profitable business of
charging licensing fees on phone chipsets that use its patents.
It is unusual for specific commercial cases to be raised at
the presidential level, underscoring the importance Washington
places on China's investigation.
That the controversy over antitrust practices has been
elevated to the level of presidential talks shows how the issue
has become a centrepiece of commercial frictions between the
world's two largest economies.
"I will not speculate on how the U.S. might react to any
hypothetical outcome of a specific case," Ventrell, from the
White House, said.
Obama's comments to Xi mirrored those in a letter sent
earlier this year by U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew to Chinese
Vice Premier Wang Yang, who is set to meet U.S. officials in
Chicago this week to discuss commercial ties.
The letter said using antitrust policy to lower royalty
rates would not be in the interest of Chinese consumers or in
the interest of the joint economic relationship, the sources
said.
Obama's warnings on the royalties issue raise questions
about how Washington will respond if the NDRC requires Qualcomm
to significantly lower the rates that its Chinese customers pay
to license its chipsets.
"Having raised the issue directly with President Xi, and
with his Treasury Secretary having taken the unprecedented step
of raising a competition policy enforcement issue with his
counterpart, President Obama's credibility is now clearly at
stake on this case," said one of the sources on condition of
anonymity.
"PRESIDENTIAL INTERVENTION"
Leading international business lobbies have raised alarm
over China's antitrust investigations, including complaints they
are motivated by Chinese industrial policy goals. China's
regulators have said their enforcement is fair and transparent.
A Qualcomm settlement is likely to include the imposition of
fines, a significant reduction of licensing fees the company
charges Chinese handset manufacturers for phones sold
domestically, and the termination of cross-licensing
arrangements the company imposes on the manufacturers using its
chipsets, according to people familiar with the case.
Qualcomm earned about half of its global revenue of $26.5
billion in China for the fiscal year ended Sept. 28, with a
large chunk of profit coming from higher-margin royalties earned
from the company's licensing arm.
Analysts have said Chinese regulators are likely concerned
about whether Qualcomm is licensing its chipset patents on a
non-discriminatory basis.
A Qualcomm representative declined to comment on the
presidential talks.
Kenneth Jarrett, President of the American Chamber of
Commerce in Shanghai and a former U.S. diplomat, said some
Americans might credit Obama for the effort, but there can be no
guarantee his request will be received favourably.
"Thus, for the U.S., there needs to be an assessment that
presidential intervention will have a meaningful impact,"
Jarrett told Reuters.
"As for China's leaders, if there is no consequence to
ignoring the request, they might take that as a sign of
presidential weakness," Jarrett said.
