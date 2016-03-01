U.S. fines Qualcomm for hiring relatives of China officials -SEC

| March 1
March 1 Qualcomm Inc has agreed to pay
$7.5 million to settle charges that it violated U.S.
anti-bribery laws by hiring relatives of Chinese officials to
obtain business, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
said on Tuesday.
The Chinese officials related to Qualcomm's new hires were
deciding whether to select the company's mobile technology
products amid growing competition in the global
telecommunications market, the SEC said.
A Qualcomm spokesman could not be immediately reached for
comment. The company neither admitted nor denied the SEC's
findings, the agency said.
An SEC investigation also found that the San Diego-based
telecommunications company also provided gifts, travel, and
entertainment to try to influence officials at government-owned
telecom companies in China.
Qualcomm lacked sufficient internal controls to detect those
improper payments and misrepresented them in the company's books
and records as legitimate business expenses, the SEC said.
