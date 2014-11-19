Qualcomm CEO more cautious on future revenue growth

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 19 Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm
Inc gave a more conservative five-year outlook than in
the past as it faces an antitrust probe in China and more
consumers there and in other developing countries buy
lower-priced smartphones.
China's expanding high-speed 4G network is driving demand
for smartphones with leading-edge technology, but Qualcomm's
opportunities have been clouded by a year-old antitrust
investigation there and troubles collecting royalty payments
from device makers.
The company expects to grow its revenue between 8 percent
and 10 percent annually over the next five years and its earning
per share even more. In the past, Qualcomm has targeted
double-digit annual growth in revenue and EPS over five years.
Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf told analyst on Wednesday
at the company's annual investor day that Qualcomm's troubles in
China were hurting its royalty business, called QTL, which
provides most of the company's profits.
"On QTL the short story is that the underlying market
continues to grow," Mollenkopf said. "We are not participating
in it right now to the degree we would like to, but once we
resolve China we think we'll continue to grow in that area."
Mollenkopf also said Qualcomm is developing low-power chips
for data centers, a market dominated by Intel.
Qualcomm's overall revenue grew 6.5 percent in fiscal 2014,
far below growth rates of around 30 percent in recent years.
Analyst expect 5 percent revenue growth for 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Also on Wednesday, Qualcomm said its fifth-generation LTE
modem chip, with improved upload and download speeds, was being
tested by customers and would likely be commercially available
next year.
Qualcomm's stock was down 1.68 percent at $70.79.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)