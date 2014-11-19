UPDATE 1-Qualcomm CEO more cautious on future revenue growth

(Adds detail and comment on data center chips)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 19 Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm
Inc on Wednesday gave a more conservative five-year
outlook than in the past as it faces an antitrust probe in China
and consumers there and in other developing countries buy
lower-priced smartphones.
China's expanding high-speed 4G network is driving demand
for smartphones with leading-edge technology, but Qualcomm's
opportunities have been clouded by a year-old antitrust
investigation there and troubles collecting royalty payments
from device makers.
The company expects its revenue to rise 8 percent to 10
percent annually over the next five years and for earnings per
share to grow faster than revenue. In the past, Qualcomm has had
a five-year target of double-digit annual growth in earnings per
share and revenue.
Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf told analysts at
the company's annual investor day that the troubles in China
were hurting the QTL royalty business, which provides most of
Qualcomm's profits.
"On QTL, the short story is that the underlying market
continues to grow," Mollenkopf said. "We are not participating
in it right now to the degree we would like to, but once we
resolve China, we think we'll continue to grow in that area."
Mollenkopf also said Qualcomm was adapting its technology to
develop processors for data centers, a market dominated by Intel
Corp.
Applied Micro Circuits recently introduced
"microserver" chips based on ARM Holdings Plc technology
that is widely used in smartphones, and Advanced Micro Devices
is working on similar processors.
"The high-end design point for high-end smartphones, the
evolution of the laptop and tablet, really are starting to merge
with what would be feasible to put into the data center,"
Mollenkopf said.
Qualcomm's overall revenue rose 6.5 percent in fiscal 2014,
far below growth rates of about 30 percent in recent years.
Analysts expect 5 percent growth for 2015, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Also on Wednesday, Qualcomm said customers were testing its
fifth-generation LTE modem chip, which has improved upload and
download speeds, and that it would probably be commercially
available next year.
Qualcomm's stock was down 1.7 percent at $70.79 in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
Lisa Von Ahn)