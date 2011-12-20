Qualcomm founder Irwin Jacobs to retire

BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement
Dec 20 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said founder Irwin Jacobs will retire from the board at the 2012 annual stockholder meeting.
Jacobs served as chief executive until Qualcomm's 20th anniversary on June 30, 2005 and as chairman until March 2009.
Shares of the San Diego-based company closed at $54.18 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.
Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04