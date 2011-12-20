版本:
2011年 12月 21日

Qualcomm founder Irwin Jacobs to retire

Dec 20 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said founder Irwin Jacobs will retire from the board at the 2012 annual stockholder meeting.

Jacobs served as chief executive until Qualcomm's 20th anniversary on June 30, 2005 and as chairman until March 2009.

Shares of the San Diego-based company closed at $54.18 on Nasdaq on Tuesday.

