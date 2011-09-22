Qualcomm says India rejects application for Internet licence

MUMBAI, Sept 22 U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday India's telecoms ministry has rejected its application for Internet service licence for using the broadband spectrum it won in a government auction last year.

Qualcomm said the application was rejected on grounds that it found to be baseless. It did not give details and a company spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the official statement.

"In fact, the application process was fully complied with, and we will continue to work with the Indian authorities to resolve this matter," Qualcomm said in a statement. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee)