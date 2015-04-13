版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 13日 星期一 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Jana Partners urges Qualcomm to consider spinning off its chip unit

April 13 Jana Partners:

* Jana Partners urges Qualcomm to consider spinning off its chip unit from its patent-licensing business - letter to investors

* Jana Partners says Qualcomm's recent $15 bln buyback announcement begins to address issues but significantly more remains to be done - letter to investors

* Jana Partners says have been engaged in constructive dialogue with Qualcomm over the past several months regarding steps it can take to restore investor confidence Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
