BRIEF-Jana Partners urges Qualcomm to consider spinning off its chip unit

Home Capital's deposit balances remain stable
May 12 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc disclosed data on Friday that showed the rate of withdrawals by depositors slowed for a second day in a row.
April 13 Jana Partners:
* Jana Partners urges Qualcomm to consider spinning off its chip unit from its patent-licensing business - letter to investors
* Jana Partners says Qualcomm's recent $15 bln buyback announcement begins to address issues but significantly more remains to be done - letter to investors
* Jana Partners says have been engaged in constructive dialogue with Qualcomm over the past several months regarding steps it can take to restore investor confidence Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 12 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc disclosed data on Friday that showed the rate of withdrawals by depositors slowed for a second day in a row.
* Chorus Aviation announces solid first quarter 2017 earnings
* Enercare reports record first quarter revenue of $278 million