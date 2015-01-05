Qualcomm flicks switch on Internet-connected light bulbs

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 5 Qualcomm on Monday
unveiled easy-to-use blueprints to help manufacturers make LED
light bulbs that use the chipmaker's wifi technology to connect
to the Internet.
"Smart" light bulbs and other gadgets from thermostats to
door locks packed with chips and sensors can be controlled
remotely or programmed to turn on and off at different times or
when people enter or leave their homes.
Qualcomm, the smartphone chipmaker based in San Diego,
California, and rivals like Intel are rushing to stake
out market share in the fast-growing sector.
Working with smart light bulb startup LIFX, Qualcomm is
offering easy-to-implement wifi platforms designed for LED light
bulbs as well as a complete design that covers the wifi and the
light bulb itself.
Such reference designs are widely used by chipmakers in
China to encourage companies making inexpensive smartphones to
use their components.
Shipments of home automation gadgets will more than double
this year to 230 million units, according to market research
firm Gartner.
Philips and other companies have launched smart
light bulbs using a low-power wireless standard called Zigbee,
which requires a hub device to connect to the Internet.
High prices have held back the adoption of
Internet-connected light bulbs, with Philips' starter sets
retailing for around $200.
Qualcomm's light bulb design can connect to the Internet
through commonly used wifi routers.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)