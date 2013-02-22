NY fund withdraws political spending lawsuit against Qualcomm

Feb 22 The New York State Common Retirement Fund
said on Friday it withdrew a lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc
after the wireless chip company agreed to revise its
political spending disclosure policy.
State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli had said on Jan. 3 that
New York state's $150-billion public pension fund had sued
Qualcomm with an aim of forcing the chipmaker to reveal its
political spending.
The suit was filed after Qualcomm refused a request by the
fund, a Qualcomm shareholder, to inspect records detailing the
use of corporate resources for political activities, DiNapoli
said.
The company promised in a joint statement with the fund to
post details online about its contributions to political
candidates and political parties, as well as its political
expenditures to trade groups and other organizations.