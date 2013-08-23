版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 23日 星期五 19:50 BJT

Qualcomm to sell fleet management software unit for $800 mln

Aug 23 Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said it would sell its unit Omnitracs Inc to private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for about $800 million in cash.

The deal includes Omnitracs' operations in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Omnitracs' technology helps in fleet management and telematics.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐