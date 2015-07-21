Qualcomm may consider breakup - WSJ

July 20 Qualcomm Inc is expected to
conduct a strategic review that may result in the breakup of the
company, among other options, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Monday citing sources.
The company has been under pressure from hedge fund Jana
Partners to spin off its chip business from its highly
profitable patent-licensing business.
The San Diego, California-based chipmaker may announce that
it is considering that and other options - including returning
more cash to shareholders, when it reports third-quarter results
on Wednesday, sources told the Journal. However, there is no
guarantee of such an announcement as the company's plans are in
flux, they added.
The news comes after reports earlier on Monday that Qualcomm
is preparing to lay off several thousand employees.
Qualcomm could not be immediately reached for comment
outside regular U.S. working hours. (on.wsj.com/1gKPKbx)
Jana could not be reached for comment.
The company's shares were up about 3.2 percent in
after-hours trading after closing at $63.79 on the Nasdaq on
Monday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)