2013年 7月 25日

Qualcomm's third-quarter revenue beats estimates

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Leading mobile chipmaker Qualcomm posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $6.24 billion and net income of $1.58 billion, or 90 cents a share, boosted by growing demand for smartphones in Asia.

Analysts on average had expected third-quarter revenue of $6.055 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
