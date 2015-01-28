UPDATE 3-Qualcomm says key customer passed on new chip, stock drops

(Adds comment from conference call)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 28 Qualcomm Inc
reduced its outlook for fiscal 2015, saying it expects its
newest Snapdragon mobile chip will not be used in a major
customer's flagship smartphone, sending its shares lower.
The San Diego, California, company also warned that
"challenges" with another of its chips had hurt its
competitiveness in China, where Qualcomm has been disappointed
with growth that has fallen short of expectations.
The chipmaker said in a statement on Wednesday it expects
fiscal 2015 revenue between $26.0 billion and $28.0 billion,
down from a previous estimate of between $26.8 billion and $28.8
billion.
It now expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for
fiscal 2015 between $4.75 and $5.05, compared to a previous
range of $5.05 to $5.35.
Top smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
decided not to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor for
its next flagship Galaxy S smartphone after the chip overheated
during testing, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. Samsung
had declined to comment on the report.
Qualcomm Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf told analysts on a
conference call that the Snapdragon 810 performed well and is on
track to be used in 60 devices.
Samsung designs and makes its own line of smartphone
processors, the Exynos, but the Korean company in the past has
depended on Qualcomm's chips for many of its smartphones.
"Qualcomm has a lot of market share but they have some
customers with scale to do their own silicon, and it looks like
that's happening," said Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon. "This
may be a trend."
Qualcomm said "product challenges" with a chip in China have
created an opening for smaller competitors.
"We have already addressed many of the initial product
challenges in order to support early customer device launches in
these tiers and are continuing to further enhance the
performance of this chip," Mollenkopf said.
China's expanding high-speed 4G network is driving demand
for smartphones with leading-edge technology, but Qualcomm's
opportunities have been clouded by a year-old antitrust
investigation there and troubles collecting royalty payments
from device makers.
The company said it resolved a dispute with a major licensee
in China but that the timing and impact of a resolution of the
National Development and Reform Commission's (NDRC)
investigation remain uncertain.
Qualcomm reported first-quarter revenue of $7.1 billion, up
7 percent. Analysts on average had expected first-quarter
revenue of $6.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter net income was $2.0 billion, up 5 percent from
a year ago. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.17.
Non-GAAP earnings were $1.34 per share, versus $1.25
expected by analysts.
Qualcomm shares fell 8 percent in extended trading after
closing down 1.09 percent at $70.99 on Nasdaq.
