Qualcomm's quarterly revenue exceeds expectations

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Leading mobile chipmaker Qualcomm posted fiscal second-quarter revenue of $6.12 billion and net income of $1.87 billion, or $1.06 a share, as demand for smartphones continues to grow.
Analysts on average expected second-quarter revenue of $6.085 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value