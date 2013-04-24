版本:
Qualcomm's quarterly revenue exceeds expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Leading mobile chipmaker Qualcomm posted fiscal second-quarter revenue of $6.12 billion and net income of $1.87 billion, or $1.06 a share, as demand for smartphones continues to grow.

Analysts on average expected second-quarter revenue of $6.085 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
