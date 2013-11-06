版本:
Qualcomm posts fiscal 4th-quarter revenue above estimates

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 Leading mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $6.48 billion and net income of $1.5 billion, or 86 cents a share, fueled by growing demand for smartphones in Asia, where competition is increasing.

Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $6.346 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
